KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A second man has been sentenced to prison for shooting at a clothing store in downtown Charleston in June 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ says Jonathan Kennedy, 42, of St. Albans, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, to three years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in October 2022.

Court records say video from Jet Life Apparel at Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston showed Kennedy, 40-year-old Jamon Woodson, of Dunbar, and 36-year-old Kevin Denson, of Charleston, carrying firearms with high-capacity magazines in the area of the clothing store.

Officials with the DOJ say the footage also showed Woodson firing a pistol in the direction of Jet Life Apparel during an altercation outside the store, Denson carrying both firearms inside the store after the altercation, and Kennedy running across the store while holding a firearm after the altercation.

Woodson pleaded guilty in December 2022 and was sentenced to five years in prison in July 2023. In October 2022, Denson also pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He is still awaiting sentencing.