LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – Police say a woman who was allegedly car-jacked by a murder suspect this weekend has been located and is now safe.

According to the Kentucky State Police, after Ohio murder suspect David Maynard was shot and killed by authorities at a gas station in Ceredo, West Virginia, on Sunday morning, the whereabouts of one of his alleged victims was not initially known.

Troopers say Maynard got a ride from the woman from Louisa to Ceredo, but no charges are being filed against her.

The incident began when Maynard was seen in Kenova around 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, according to Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan. A shelter-in-place was issued for residents of the area.

Before that, he had been wanted for murder by the Ironton Ohio Police Department, as well as the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend. Police said they heard the woman screaming for help inside the home. They found her tied up inside, along with Maynard’s stepfather who was tied up and dead.

Authorities in Kentucky then stated Maynard allegedly kidnapped the second woman near a Dollar General in Louisa. She is the woman authorities have been working to locate.

According to Chief Sullivan, David Maynard took the hostages at the gas station in Ceredo at the corner of 6th Street West and Route 60 around 12:15 a.m., Sept. 10. The West Virginia State Police said a state trooper went to the gas station and saw Maynard behind the counter. Maynard then pointed a pistol at the trooper, which started the hostage situation.

The situation ended when Maynard came to the door of the gas station with only one hostage still inside. Maynard was shot by police and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were able to rescue the hostage, who police say was the clerk.

Chief Sullivan tells 13 News that a hostage negotiator with the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team talked with Maynard for an hour and a half. At one point it was believed one of the hostage victims had been shot, however, that was not the case.

Two other hostages, who police say were customers, had previously been let go by Maynard.

Chief Sullivan said they had none of the three hostages had visible injuries.