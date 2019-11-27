$3.7 Million sewer project getting started in Pomeroy

POMEROY, Ohio (WOWK) – Some residents in the Village of Pomeroy, Ohio, are closer to finding some relief from their failing sewer systems.

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday they will take care of $500,000 of the $3.7 million project with Governor Mike DeWine’s new “H2O Initiative.”

“With this additional funding, which will fund out the whole project, it’s just a dream come true,” Mayor Don Anderson said.

The Village of Pomeroy is the first in the state to get these funds.

“Communities like this can’t always afford to take out additional loans or take on additional debt to support their infrastructure,” Laurie Stevenson, director of Ohio EPA, said.

The project will affect approximately 80 homes and 200 residents along Route 833, taking them off their private septic system and on to the village’s public system.

“That will allow these folks to tie into to a public system which means they don’t have to worry about a huge bill for an aerated system,” Anderson said.

The project is slated to have 15,000 feet of sanitary sewer lines, 92 manholes, and a new lift station. The Ohio EPA says it’s infrastructure that can also attract economic development.

“It helps them in their potential to grow,” Stevenson said.

The rest of the $3.7 million will be funding through Ohio EPA’s state revolving loan fund. The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2020.