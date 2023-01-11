HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace.

HPD says Antione Glanton, 44 of Columbus, Ohio was charged with possession with intent to deliver and being a fugitive from justice in Ohio.

Darrius McNeely, 30, of Detroit, Michigan was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

T’Kena Cohen, 45, of Detroit, Michigan was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

HPD says a juvenile was found in the home and was released to an adult.

This is an ongoing investigation with more charges pending.