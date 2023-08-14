SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Three people were arrested in Scioto County, Ohio, after allegedly assaulting a juvenile and shooting at a house.
According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:16 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, in the Mathiott Street area of Portsmouth. Deputies say the 911 communications center received a call saying their had been a fight and that they had just heard gunshots in the area.
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says when deputies and detectives arrived on scene, they learned a 15-year-old had been assaulted in the South Preston Street area. The juvenile was taken to a nearby medical center to be treated for a broken bone as well as other injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two suspects in connection to the assault stated that two males had pulled up in a vehicle and began “making threats toward them.” Deputies say that according to the suspects, the people in the vehicle stuck a gun out the window and began firing toward a house in the area of S Mathiott Street.
The SCSO says a bullet struck a vehicle parked in a yard in the area, and a suspect was detained in the incident.
According to the SCSO, the following suspects are facing charges in connection to the incidents:
- James Keith Phillips, 35, of Portsmouth – improperly discharging a firearm at or in a habitation, a 2nd-degree felony; discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise, a 3rd-degree felony; and felonious assault, a 2nd-degree felony.
- Jordan Huffman, 22, of New Boston – felonious assault, a 2nd-degree felony
- Hagen Metzler, 22, of Wheelersburg – felonious assault, a 2nd-degree felony
Thoroughman says Phillips is being held on a $50,000 bond, while Huffman and Metzler are both being held on a $20,000 bond each.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the SCSO.