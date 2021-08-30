Coronavirus Updates
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the county has seen 140 new cases and three more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three deaths included an 81-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, and a 51-year-old man. None of these people were fully vaccinated.

Total Cases18,058Up 140
Confirmed Cases14,871Up 117
Probable Cases3,187Up 23
Active Cases1,346Up 140
Recovered Cases16,375
Deaths338Up 3
Kanawha County COVID-19 numbers

