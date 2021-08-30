3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the county has seen 140 new cases and three more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three deaths included an 81-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, and a 51-year-old man. None of these people were fully vaccinated.
|Total Cases
|18,058
|Up 140
|Confirmed Cases
|14,871
|Up 117
|Probable Cases
|3,187
|Up 23
|Active Cases
|1,346
|Up 140
|Recovered Cases
|16,375
|—
|Deaths
|338
|Up 3
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.