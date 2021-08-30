3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the county has seen 140 new cases and three more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three deaths included an 81-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, and a 51-year-old man. None of these people were fully vaccinated.

Total Cases 18,058 Up 140 Confirmed Cases 14,871 Up 117 Probable Cases 3,187 Up 23 Active Cases 1,346 Up 140 Recovered Cases 16,375 — Deaths 338 Up 3 Kanawha County COVID-19 numbers