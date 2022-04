MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A small child was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Friday morning.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says that a 3-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound.

Meigs and Gallia County deputies responded to the scene on Price Strong Rd. and have taken the child to the hospital.

There is no word yet on how the child was shot or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.