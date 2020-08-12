3400 customers without power in Eastern Kanawha County

Power Outage_1509540782620.png

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) AEP says of the power outage affecting Eastern Kanawha County.

3400 customers stretching from Mahan north through Miami to Chesapeake.

Estimated restoration time is 9 p.m. The outage is affecting traffic lights also.

