356 Mountaineers named to Spring Big 12 Honor Roll; 100 earn perfect GPAs

A total of 356 WVU student-athletes were named on the Big 12’s 2020 Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll, which recognizes all student-athletes with a 3.0 grade-point average or higher during each semester.

Over one-quarter of all Mountaineers recognized 100, to be exact — recorded a 4.0 GPA in the spring.

The Mountaineer football team led the way at WVU, landing 77 student-athletes on the list, followed by the 42 members of the rowing team and 31 members of the track & field/cross country team. Women’s and men’s swimming and diving each added 26 honorees, while baseball (24), men’s soccer (23) and wrestling (21) all additionally had over 20 honorees.

Women’s soccer (17), gymnastics (15), volleyball (13), men’s basketball (10), rifle (9), women’s basketball (9), tennis (7) and golf (6) also had student-athletes honored.

This is the full list of student-athletes who earned a 4.0 GPA this semester:

Baseball

  • Chris Klein
  • Beau Lowery
  • Matt McCormick
  • Jimmy Starnes
  • Tyler Strechay

Men’s basketball

  • Chase Harler

Women’s basketball

  • Tynice Martin

Football

  • Jake Abbott
  • Taijh Alston
  • Charlie Benton
  • Jordan Jefferson
  • Jarret Doege
  • Garrett Greene
  • Trent Jackson
  • Austin Kendall
  • Casey Legg
  • Tae Mayo
  • Dreshun Miller
  • Kyle Poland
  • Dylan Tonkery
  • Luke Williams
  • Nick Yoho

Golf

  • Kurtis Grant

Gymnastics

  • Esperanza Abarca
  • Abby Kaufman
  • Julia Merwin
  • Kianna Yancey

Rifle

  • Milica Babic
  • Jared Eddy
  • David Koenders
  • Verena Zaisberger

Rowing

  • Cassia Busch
  • Megan Casner
  • Grace Crankovic
  • Ashley Dibling
  • Nicole Dibling
  • Janae Hurst
  • Madisyn Lee
  • Ruth Mierzejewski
  • Madelyn Oberschmidt
  • Megan Present
  • Lucie Steinmetz
  • Emma Toy
  • Pareera Uqaily

Men’s soccer

  • Dominic Miller
  • Sam Morgan
  • Kevin Morris

Women’s soccer

  • Stephanie Chmiel
  • Juliana Lynch
  • Leonie Portelance
  • Julianne Vallerand

Men’s swimming and diving

  • Jonathan Bennett
  • Jacob Cardinal Tremblay
  • Brandon Christian
  • Ryan Kelly
  • Conrad Molinaro
  • Jack Portmann
  • Michael Sandner
  • Austin Smith
  • David Snider
  • Ryen Van Wyk
  • Jake Williams

Women’s swimming and diving

  • Lauren Beckish
  • Meredith Bolinger
  • Camille Burt
  • Holly Darling
  • Kayla Gagnon
  • Giselle Gursoy
  • Emily Haimes
  • Miranda Marcucci
  • Jacqueline McCutchan
  • Tatum Peyerl
  • Abigail Riggs
  • Brooke Zedar

Tennis

  • Giovanna Caputo
  • Anne-Sophie Courteau
  • Nicole Roc

Track & field/Cross country

  • Marianne Abdalah
  • Amber Dombrowski
  • Ellie Gardner
  • Olivia Hill
  • Peyton Kukura
  • Hannah Lipps
  • Malina Mitchell
  • Avigail Radabaugh
  • Michaela Rose
  • Audrey Schlosser
  • McKenna Smith
  • Bree Warren
  • Kyrielle Williams
  • Sarah Wills
  • Sada Wright

Volleyball

  • Katie DeMeo
  • Kristin Lux
  • Marielena Somoza
  • Natalie Winter
  • Lacey Zerwas

Wrestling

  • Tucker Nadeau
  • Casey Recrosio
  • David Smith

