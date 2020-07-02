356 Mountaineers named to Spring Big 12 Honor Roll; 100 earn perfect GPAs

A total of 356 WVU student-athletes were named on the Big 12’s 2020 Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll, which recognizes all student-athletes with a 3.0 grade-point average or higher during each semester.

Over one-quarter of all Mountaineers recognized — 100, to be exact — recorded a 4.0 GPA in the spring.

The Mountaineer football team led the way at WVU, landing 77 student-athletes on the list, followed by the 42 members of the rowing team and 31 members of the track & field/cross country team. Women’s and men’s swimming and diving each added 26 honorees, while baseball (24), men’s soccer (23) and wrestling (21) all additionally had over 20 honorees.

Women’s soccer (17), gymnastics (15), volleyball (13), men’s basketball (10), rifle (9), women’s basketball (9), tennis (7) and golf (6) also had student-athletes honored.

This is the full list of student-athletes who earned a 4.0 GPA this semester:

Baseball

Chris Klein

Beau Lowery

Matt McCormick

Jimmy Starnes

Tyler Strechay

Men’s basketball

Chase Harler

Women’s basketball

Tynice Martin

Football

Jake Abbott

Taijh Alston

Charlie Benton

Jordan Jefferson

Jarret Doege

Garrett Greene

Trent Jackson

Austin Kendall

Casey Legg

Tae Mayo

Dreshun Miller

Kyle Poland

Dylan Tonkery

Luke Williams

Nick Yoho

Golf

Kurtis Grant

Gymnastics

Esperanza Abarca

Abby Kaufman

Julia Merwin

Kianna Yancey

Rifle

Milica Babic

Jared Eddy

David Koenders

Verena Zaisberger

Rowing

Cassia Busch

Megan Casner

Grace Crankovic

Ashley Dibling

Nicole Dibling

Janae Hurst

Madisyn Lee

Ruth Mierzejewski

Madelyn Oberschmidt

Megan Present

Lucie Steinmetz

Emma Toy

Pareera Uqaily

Men’s soccer

Dominic Miller

Sam Morgan

Kevin Morris

Women’s soccer

Stephanie Chmiel

Juliana Lynch

Leonie Portelance

Julianne Vallerand

Men’s swimming and diving

Jonathan Bennett

Jacob Cardinal Tremblay

Brandon Christian

Ryan Kelly

Conrad Molinaro

Jack Portmann

Michael Sandner

Austin Smith

David Snider

Ryen Van Wyk

Jake Williams

Women’s swimming and diving

Lauren Beckish

Meredith Bolinger

Camille Burt

Holly Darling

Kayla Gagnon

Giselle Gursoy

Emily Haimes

Miranda Marcucci

Jacqueline McCutchan

Tatum Peyerl

Abigail Riggs

Brooke Zedar

Tennis

Giovanna Caputo

Anne-Sophie Courteau

Nicole Roc

Track & field/Cross country

Marianne Abdalah

Amber Dombrowski

Ellie Gardner

Olivia Hill

Peyton Kukura

Hannah Lipps

Malina Mitchell

Avigail Radabaugh

Michaela Rose

Audrey Schlosser

McKenna Smith

Bree Warren

Kyrielle Williams

Sarah Wills

Sada Wright

Volleyball

Katie DeMeo

Kristin Lux

Marielena Somoza

Natalie Winter

Lacey Zerwas

Wrestling

Tucker Nadeau

Casey Recrosio

David Smith

