356 Mountaineers named to Spring Big 12 Honor Roll; 100 earn perfect GPAs

A total of 356 WVU student-athletes were named on the Big 12’s 2020 Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll, which recognizes all student-athletes with a 3.0 grade-point average or higher during each semester.
Over one-quarter of all Mountaineers recognized — 100, to be exact — recorded a 4.0 GPA in the spring.
The Mountaineer football team led the way at WVU, landing 77 student-athletes on the list, followed by the 42 members of the rowing team and 31 members of the track & field/cross country team. Women’s and men’s swimming and diving each added 26 honorees, while baseball (24), men’s soccer (23) and wrestling (21) all additionally had over 20 honorees.
Women’s soccer (17), gymnastics (15), volleyball (13), men’s basketball (10), rifle (9), women’s basketball (9), tennis (7) and golf (6) also had student-athletes honored.
This is the full list of student-athletes who earned a 4.0 GPA this semester:
Baseball
- Chris Klein
- Beau Lowery
- Matt McCormick
- Jimmy Starnes
- Tyler Strechay
Men’s basketball
- Chase Harler
Women’s basketball
- Tynice Martin
Football
- Jake Abbott
- Taijh Alston
- Charlie Benton
- Jordan Jefferson
- Jarret Doege
- Garrett Greene
- Trent Jackson
- Austin Kendall
- Casey Legg
- Tae Mayo
- Dreshun Miller
- Kyle Poland
- Dylan Tonkery
- Luke Williams
- Nick Yoho
Golf
- Kurtis Grant
Gymnastics
- Esperanza Abarca
- Abby Kaufman
- Julia Merwin
- Kianna Yancey
Rifle
- Milica Babic
- Jared Eddy
- David Koenders
- Verena Zaisberger
Rowing
- Cassia Busch
- Megan Casner
- Grace Crankovic
- Ashley Dibling
- Nicole Dibling
- Janae Hurst
- Madisyn Lee
- Ruth Mierzejewski
- Madelyn Oberschmidt
- Megan Present
- Lucie Steinmetz
- Emma Toy
- Pareera Uqaily
Men’s soccer
- Dominic Miller
- Sam Morgan
- Kevin Morris
Women’s soccer
- Stephanie Chmiel
- Juliana Lynch
- Leonie Portelance
- Julianne Vallerand
Men’s swimming and diving
- Jonathan Bennett
- Jacob Cardinal Tremblay
- Brandon Christian
- Ryan Kelly
- Conrad Molinaro
- Jack Portmann
- Michael Sandner
- Austin Smith
- David Snider
- Ryen Van Wyk
- Jake Williams
Women’s swimming and diving
- Lauren Beckish
- Meredith Bolinger
- Camille Burt
- Holly Darling
- Kayla Gagnon
- Giselle Gursoy
- Emily Haimes
- Miranda Marcucci
- Jacqueline McCutchan
- Tatum Peyerl
- Abigail Riggs
- Brooke Zedar
Tennis
- Giovanna Caputo
- Anne-Sophie Courteau
- Nicole Roc
Track & field/Cross country
- Marianne Abdalah
- Amber Dombrowski
- Ellie Gardner
- Olivia Hill
- Peyton Kukura
- Hannah Lipps
- Malina Mitchell
- Avigail Radabaugh
- Michaela Rose
- Audrey Schlosser
- McKenna Smith
- Bree Warren
- Kyrielle Williams
- Sarah Wills
- Sada Wright
Volleyball
- Katie DeMeo
- Kristin Lux
- Marielena Somoza
- Natalie Winter
- Lacey Zerwas
Wrestling
- Tucker Nadeau
- Casey Recrosio
- David Smith
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine holds briefing, announces plans for schools
- Gov. Justice: Masks could become mandatory in buildings
- Mayor Ginther to sign executive order making wearing masks mandatory in Columbus public spaces
- Ohio National Guard tests nursing home employees across state
- Myrtle Beach council votes to require face masks in stores, restaurants, common areas
- Second stimulus: Mnuchin says White House will ‘seriously consider’ more payments
- WV COVID-19 cases top 3,000
- Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus concerns; Officers rescue dog from storm drain
- Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI
- Scuba diver hooked, reeled in by fisherman