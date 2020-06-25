3,600 West Virginians file for jobless aid amid COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Officials say a historically high number of West Virginians are still filing for unemployment benefits even as the state continues to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Federal data released Thursday shows that about 3,600 people filed claims last week and that claims have been falling slightly as businesses have reopened. More than 250,000 unemployment claims have been processed in West Virginia since the pandemic forced widespread shutdowns in March.

Gov. Jim Justice has already eased most virus restrictions, allowing restaurants and other businesses to reopen.

This month he allowed sporting events with spectators to resume and has set July 1, 2020 as the date when fairs and festivals can be held.

