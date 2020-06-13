38 arrested in massive meth bust crossing multiple counties

JOHNSTOWN, PA (WTAJ) — Numerous residents of Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Erie counties have been indicted and arrested on charges of violating federal drug laws, money laundering, and unlawful possession of firearms on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Attorney says that this has been an 18-month long investigation. Multiple kilos of meth were trafficked from Atlanta up into Central Pennsyvlania.

“Methamphetamine presents a clear and present danger to the safety and well-being of our western Pennsylvania communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brady. “This indictment represents the largest drug investigation and prosecution in the history of Clearfield County, and we have successfully dismantled an organization bringing kilo quantities of meth from Atlanta for distribution throughout northcentral PA. I want to thank DA Sayers for his partnership, and for his leadership in dismantling drug organizations that would come to Clearfield and poison our friends and neighbors.”

The ten-count Indictment, returned on May 19 and unsealed today, named:

John Christopher Bisbee, 40, Erie, Pennsylvania;

Ronald Bean, 55, Winburne, Pennsylvania;

Kierston Bell, 32, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;

Jonathan Bierly, 48, Loganton, Pennsylvania;

Alexis Brolin, Jr., 51, Allport, Pennsylvania;

Tammie Brolin, 52, Allport, Pennsylvania;

Toby Lee Coker, 35, SCI Albion;

John Cyphert, 59, Centre Hall, Pennsylvania;

Timothy Ferguson, 32, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania;

Nicole Gaines, 40, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;

Amber Gallaher, 28, Woodland, Pennsylvania;

Brian Gidney, 46, Mineral Spring, Pennsylvania;

Davin Gower, 26, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania;

Mark Hackett, 32, Woodland, Pennsylvania;

Shane Hoover, 28, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania;

David Klanish, 49, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania;

Andrew Knepp, 42, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;

Michael Lamb, 45, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania;

Chad Lawhead, 47, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;

Brittany Luzier, 26, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;

Logan Mactavish, 37, Clearfield, Pennsylvania;

Evarie Magee, 36, Erie, Pennsylvania;

Keegan McChesney, 22, Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania;

John McKinney, 51, Hyde, Pennsylvania;

Robert Morgret, 56, Avis, Pennsylvania;

Jared Nyman, 22, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania;

Robert Nyman, 58, Mill Hall, Pennsylvania;

Timothy Perry, 37, Erie, Pennsylvania;

Jennifer Quick, 46, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania;

Joshua Quigley, 41, Pennsylvania;

Dennis James Rauch, 35, Pennsylvania;

Joanna Shylock, 32, Houtzdale, Pennsylvania;

David Richard Smith, 43, Sandy Ridge, Pennsylvania;

Jeffrey Swanson, 50, Houtzdale, Pennsylvania;

Jessica Szymecki, 36, Erie, Pennsylvania;

Cassandra Wallace, 35, Woodland, Pennsylvania;

Miranda Williams, 46, Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania

Shawn Workman, 41, Brownsville, Pennsylvania

You can read further details on charges of different suspects taken from the U.S. Attorney’s release below:

John Christopher Bisbee and Alexis Brolin, Jr. are charged at Count One with participating

in a continuing criminal enterprise as a principal administrator that involves 1,000 grams or more of methamphetamine or 10 kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, from July 2019 to June 2020. The statute calls for a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The Indictment charges all defendants, with the exception of Evarie Magee, with Count Two, conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine or a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, from July 2019 to June 2020, in the Western District of Pennsylvania. The statue calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

John Christopher Bisbee, Alexis Brolin, Jr., Jonathan Bierley and Evarie Magee are charged

at Count Three with conspiracy to commit money laundering from July 2019 to June 2020. The statute calls for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Alexis Brolin, Jr. is charged at Count Four, unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon in and around and between July 2019 and April 4, 2020. He is also charged at Count Five, Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in and around and between July 2019 and April 4, 2020. The statutes call for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the felon in possession charge and a minimum sentence of five years in prison for possession in furtherance of a drug crime charge.

Dennis James Rauch is charged at Counts Six and Seven with unlawful possession of a

firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug

trafficking crime, in and around March 2020. He is also charged with Count Ten with Possession

with intent to distribute and/or distribution of methamphetamine or a mixture and substance

containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine on March 14, 2020. The statutes call for a

maximum sentence of ten years of incarceration and a minimum sentence of five years of

incarceration, respectively.

Toby Lee Coker is charged at Count Eight with possession with intent to distribute and/or

distribution of methamphetamine or a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine on February 20, 2020. The statute calls for a maximum sentence of 30 years of incarceration.

Mark Hackett is charged at Count Nine with possession with intent to distribute and/or

distribution of methamphetamine or a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine on December 18, 2019. That statute calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years of incarceration.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based

upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

