Looking for a cocktail to serve at your Big Game party, 3rd and Long is perfect for the beer and cocktail lover.

3rd & Long

1 ½ oz cold brewed coffee

1oz Spiced Rum

½ oz Demerara Syrup

Top with J Dubs Brewing Milk Stout

Shake first 3 ingredients together and strain into a Collins glass. Top off the glass with stout beer leaving a nice foamy head. Garnish with two espresso beans.

Recipe by: Epicurean Hotel.