4 Cabell County Schools asked to quarantine after COVID-19 investigations

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The following COVID-19 investigations were conducted by Cabell County Schools staff Monday, October 12, 2020:

Huntington High School – An individual at Huntington High School is assumed to be positive for COVID-19 after two household members tested positive and the subject then became symptomatic. The individual last attended school Friday, October 9, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 10 additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Southside Elementary School – An individual at Southside Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual last attended school Friday, October 9, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 2 additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual. Quarantined staff members will be working remotely from home. Southside Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Huntington Middle School – An individual at Huntington Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual last attended school Friday, October 9, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 18 additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual. Huntington Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Cabell Midland High School – Two individuals at Cabell Midland High School are assumed to be positive for COVID-19. The individuals last attended school Friday, October 9, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 36 additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the two ill individuals. Cabell Midland High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.