$4 Million Grant to High Tech Apprenticeship Programs in West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. (WOWK) – The U.S. Secretary of Labor made a visit to Charleston today to discuss a $4 million grant to invest in high tech apprenticeship programs in West Virginia.

The grant will prove 1600 apprenticeship placements over a 3 year period.

This is an entirely new investment for the U.S. Department of Labor and the first high tech apprenticeship program Secretary Acosta has visited.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also sat along side of Secretary Acosta in the round table discussion. The two believe information technology positions are the “jobs of the future”.

“These apprenticeship programs are ‘earn and learn’ opportunities” says Acosta. “You can earn and you can learn simultaneously so you not only have a job, but a career path. They are transformative”.

Secretary Acosta says the Trump administration is looking to expand apprenticeship opportunities to all sectors and that investing in information technology apprenticeships in West Virginia is a step in the right direction.