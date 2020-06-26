45th Ohio River Sternwheel Festival Postponed

The Katie H. Sternwheel is run by our very own Bryan Hughes!

MARIETTA, Ohio (WOWK) – Another big festival in our region has been postponed to 2021.

According to a release, the 45th Ohio River Sternwheel Festival has been postponed until September 2021.

According to the release, the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival Board and the Marietta/Belpre Health Department have jointly determined that the festival body cannot adequately ensure the health and safety of 60,000-100,000 individuals in such a small geographic location.

The festival’s body is looking to expand their committee. If you have a passion for the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival and are interested in keeping the river town tradition alive, please email OhioRiverSternwheelFestival@gmail.com for an application.