45th Ohio River Sternwheel Festival Postponed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Katie H. Sternwheel is run by our very own Bryan Hughes!

MARIETTA, Ohio (WOWK) – Another big festival in our region has been postponed to 2021.

According to a release, the 45th Ohio River Sternwheel Festival has been postponed until September 2021.

According to the release, the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival Board and the Marietta/Belpre Health Department have jointly determined that the festival body cannot adequately ensure the health and safety of 60,000-100,000 individuals in such a small geographic location.

The festival’s body is looking to expand their committee. If you have a passion for the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival and are interested in keeping the river town tradition alive, please email OhioRiverSternwheelFestival@gmail.com for an application.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS