4th highest day of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 12 deaths reported

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has reported the fourth highest day of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky along with 12 new COVID-19 deaths.

The governor has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 59-year-old man from Pulaski County, a 71-year-old man from Union County, a 90-year-old woman from Whitley County, an 85-year-old man from Boyd County, a 77-year-old woman from Boyd County, an 82-year-old woman from Daviess County, a 94-year-old man from Henderson County, an 85-year-old man from Hopkins County, a 79-year-old woman from Jessamine County, a 91-year-old man from McLean County and a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

Beshear says 1,312 Kentuckians lost their lives to the virus.

Beshear said there were 1,295 new COVID-19 cases reported, making the state’s new total of 86,797. 162 of the new cases were from children 18 years and under; 27 cases were from 5 years old and under with the youngest was just 7 days old.

