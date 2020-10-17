Coronavirus Updates

4th highest day of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 12 deaths reported

News

by: Ana Batista

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has reported the fourth highest day of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky along with 12 new COVID-19 deaths.

The governor has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 59-year-old man from Pulaski County, a 71-year-old man from Union County, a 90-year-old woman from Whitley County, an 85-year-old man from Boyd County, a 77-year-old woman from Boyd County, an 82-year-old woman from Daviess County, a 94-year-old man from Henderson County, an 85-year-old man from Hopkins County, a 79-year-old woman from Jessamine County, a 91-year-old man from McLean County and a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

Beshear says 1,312 Kentuckians lost their lives to the virus.

Beshear said there were 1,295 new COVID-19 cases reported, making the state’s new total of 86,797. 162 of the new cases were from children 18 years and under; 27 cases were from 5 years old and under with the youngest was just 7 days old.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS