50th-anniversary events for Marshall University plane crash updated with COVID-19 restrictions

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – New COVID-19 safety precautions have been put in place for the events marking the anniversary of the 1970 Marshall University plane crash this year.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Southern Airways Flight 932 plane crash, which killed 75 Thundering Herd teammates, coaches, staff, supporters, and flight crew members on board.

Marshall University has updated the following events to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

The Marshall Football Memorial Rededication will now be held virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. The ceremony located at the Marshall Football Memorial will be available for the live stream at livestream.com/marshallu.

The Posthumous Degree Ceremony being held on at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse will be an invitation-only event due to indoor capacity restrictions. Members of the public can attend the ceremony virtually at 4 p.m. at livestream.com/marshallu.

The Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony, being held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 on the plaza of Memorial Student Center, will be an invitation-only event that requires masks and social distancing. Members of the public can attend the ceremony virtually at 9 a.m. at livestream.com/marshallu.

The Marshall University vs. Middle Tennessee State football game at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, at noon. The game will be strictly regulated with reduced crowd size, masks, and social distancing.

The 75 people who died in the plane crash will be honored at this football game.

More information on these events and public health guidelines are located at www.marshall.edu/neverforget.

