Sunday kicked off the 15th annual Festivall in Charleston.

The 15 day celebration is a multi-arts, multi-venue experience for all ages.

It mixes fine arts and pop arts in venues and locations all over Charleston.

Over 70 artists and dozens of events will be located throughout Charleston during the 15 days of Festivall.

You can find a full list of events and locations at https://festivallcharleston.com/.