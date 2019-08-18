5th Annual Ride for Fallen Heroes Raises Funds for WV National Guard, Gold Star Families

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – More than 300 bikers hit the road Saturday afternoon, raising $100,000 for the West Virginia National Guard and local Gold Star Families.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) served as the Special Guest Road Captain for the fifth annual event. This year’s ride benefits the West Virginia National Guard Foundation, the families of Fallen Service Members, and the establishment of a new Gold Star monument in West Virginia.

“I am honored to again participate in this ride to memorialize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our state and nation, and extend our unending gratitude to their families,” said Senator Manchin.

The round-trip motorcycle event started at the Harley-Davidson of West Virginia is South Charleston. The riders made their way to Buffalo, through Nitro and St. Albans. The ride finished with a picnic at the WV National Guard Airbase in Charleston.

Partners for the ride include Senator Manchin, Harley Davidson of WV, WV National Guard, the WV Vietnam Veterans of America, Capitol City WV Chapter #5439 Harley Owners Group, Gold Star Families, WOWK, the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation and the Special Forces Association WV Chapter.