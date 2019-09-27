6 wanted in connection with recent West Side shootings

CHARLESTON. W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department and the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office have identified these six people as having been either directly or indirectly involved in the violence and who have active warrants out for their arrest. They are wanted by Charleston Police.

Police says this is due to the coordinated effort led by the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office to address the recent shootings on the West Side and with the goal of preventing future violence.

According to police, these individuals have a history of engaging in violent crimes and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tre Davis

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 140 lbs.

DOB: 9/21/1988, 31 years old

Wanted for Strangulation

Daniel Battle

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 184 lbs.

DOB: 9/12/1984, 35 years old

Wanted for 1st Degree Murder (Huntington PD)

Wanted for Burglary and Attempted Robbery (Charleston PD)

Shalor Gore

Height: 6’00”

Weight: 150 lbs.

DOB: 10/6/1998, 20 years old

Wanted for 2nd Degree Robbery Capias

Lawrence Foye

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 140 lbs.

DOB: 11/17/1985, 33 years old

Wanted for Circuit Court Capias-Prohibited Person

Malik Hawk

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 184 lbs.

DOB: 7/11/1997, 22 years old

Wanted for Wanton Endangerment

Braheem Griffin

Height: 6’2”

Weight 170 lbs.

DOB: 9/18/1993, 26 years old

Wanted for 1st Degree Murder

The subjects pictured below are presumed innocent until such time they are convicted in a court of law. Anyone with information about the location of these wanted persons or about the recent shootings is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111. Callers can remain anonymous.