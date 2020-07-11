6-year-old inspired by Positive Actions creates refreshment stand for her West Virginia community

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV (WDVM) — You’re never too young to make a positive change in the community, and that’s what one 6-year-old did in West Virginia.

Amelia Middlekauff is part of a program called “Positive Actions” which program teaches students to be kind in big ways. Every week she gets taught a different lesson on acts of kindness.

The program located in Morgan County strives to teach students to use their actions to implement change. They want young people to know that you are never too small to make a difference.

The program inspired Amelia so much, she created a refreshment stand to help people cool off.

The 6-year-old says she hopes everyone will use their actions to be to kind to one another and bring the community together.







“Each day, we have a lesson about how to be positive with our thoughts, our actions, and our feelings, and the idea is that we try to start generating a positive self-concept for every student,” said the program director of Positive Actions, Angie Hott.