6 year old shot in Charleston

Charleston, WV – (WOWK) An early morning shooting has left police searching for a suspect near the West Virginia State Capitol.

Police were alerted to a shooting at 2222 Washington Street East. The home, which is on the north side of the street, is just 2 blocks east of the Capitol next to the West Virginia State School Board Association.

The overnight scene at 2222 Washington Street East.

When police arrive on scene, they found a 6 year old boy that had been shot in the hand. Police believed a suspect fled on foot toward the Capitol Complex. They requested K9s to help search for the person and are also looking for surveillance footage.

So far, investigators are interviewing people on the scene and are trying to formulate what has occurred. At this point, stories are not matching up and police indicate that evidence doesn’t point to a break in or a suspect from outside of the house.

We have a crew on scene and are working to get more information this morning.