(WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development.

The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

Millions will go directly to projects in Logan, Charleston and Huntington, including $8.2 million to create a new manufacturing hub at Huntington’s ACF Industrial Site.

Other projects include solar energy, small business assistance and increasing education opportunities.