Putnam County, W. Va. – (WOWK) Eastbound lanes of I-64 are blocked after a crash involving numerous vehicles near mile marker 40 in the area of Scott Depot.

Putnam County dispatchers tell us up to seven vehicles were involved and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. It happened around 7:30 p.m. and is still impacting traffic.

West Virginia 511 expects it to be hours before the roadway is back open.

Vehicles are being detoured off I-64 at the mile marker 40 offramps.

