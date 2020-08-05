71-year-old man charged with six armed robberies spanning eight years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WDVM) — A 71-year-old Maryland man is charged with committing six armed robberies dating back to 2012, including one that happened this week.
Police arrested the suspect, James Wersick, on Tuesday after a PNC Bank in Potomac, Maryland reported an armed robbery around 10 a.m. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, a patrol officer responded and saw a man leaving through the front doors who matched a bank employee’s description of the suspect.
The man refused to stop for the officer and said “I’m a customer,” according to police. The officer detained Wersick and an employee came out and confirmed it was the same person who robbed the bank. Wersick had a handgun, a large amount of cash, and three knives, according to police.
Wersick’s appearance and actions were similar to previously reported armed bank robberies in the county, a police investigation revealed.
