73-year-old farmer reported missing in southern Ohio has been found dead, family says

LOWELL, OH (WJW) — A 73-year-old man who had been missing for the last four days has been found dead, according to his family.

Jerry Witten left his home early Thursday morning without his wallet or cellphone and hadn’t been seen since. His loved ones frantically searched for him and turned to Facebook for help.

On Monday, they shared the tragic news of his passing.

“We want to thank you for the outpouring of love, prayers, tips and messages you sent us over the last few days. We will forever miss our dad and all that he accomplished to make Witten Farm what it has become. Please respect our family’s privacy during this time of grieving the loss of Jerry,” his children wrote in a post.

Witten was well-known in the community and owned Witten Farm Market and Greenhouse.

