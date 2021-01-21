$731 Million winning Powerball ticket sold in western Maryland

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LONACONING, MD – The winning ticket in Wednesday night’s $731.1 million Powerball jackpot was sold in western Maryland, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at the Coney Market in Lonaconing, which is in Allegany County south of Frostburg.

The winning numbers are: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and Powerball 22.

The $731.1 million jackpot is the 4th-largest in Powerball jackpot history, the 6th-largest in U.S. lottery history, and the largest in Maryland Lottery history, officials said.

“Congratulations to our winners in the Powerball drawing,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. “This is a truly exciting day for Maryland as we wait to see who will step forward to claim the jackpot and the $2 million prize!”

This is the third time a winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Maryland and the first one since 2011. The previous two Powerball jackpot prizes in the state were $128.8 million in December 2011 (Elkton, Cecil County) and $108.8 million in September 2011 (Abingdon, Harford County).

The state and the retailers are also winners. The jackpot win generates approximately $49 million in Maryland state taxes on the prize (8.95 percent withholding tax for state residents) if the winner takes the lump sum cash option. If the winner takes the annuity option, paid out in 30 installments over 29 years, the state receives 8.95 percent of the payment each year. Annuity payments increase by 5 percent annually.

Coney Market will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

AC&T #130 in Hagerstown sold a Powerball ticket with Power Play worth $2 million for the same drawing.

Twelve other players across the country also matched the first five numbers without the Powerball or the Power Play option, winning $1 million second-tier prizes. Those tickets were sold in New Jersey (3), California (2), Georgia (2), Illinois (2), Maine, Michigan, and Oregon. (Prizes in California are paid on a pari-mutuel basis and differ from the fixed prize amounts).