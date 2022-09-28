CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Chilly conditions prevailed over the 75th edition of the Kanawha County Schools Majorette and Band competition at Laidley Field Tuesday.

Riverside, South Charleston, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Nitro, St. Albans and Capital high school bands competed in the inter-county contest that has now been taking place for three-quarters of a century.

Many band members said this competition is special because they personally know other band members from other local schools and it gives the performers a chance to show off to the home audience.

The 2022 winner of the band competition was George Washington High School followed by Capital and Nitro.

Miss Majorette for 2022 is Caroline Dysart of Herbert Hoover.

Also the Pride of West Virginia, the WVU Marching Band, played an exhibition show for the fans. You can see their performance of their traditional football pre-game show right here! Just scroll down and hit play!