79-year-old man miraculously uninjured after driving truck into backwater

Photo courtesy of the Milton Police Department (February 8, 2020)

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A 79-year-old man is lucky to escape injury after driving his truck into a backwater-filled ravine.

The incident took place Monday afternoon in eastern Cabell County in Milton between the Ohio Valley Bank and Gino’s, with the Milton Police Department responding.

The 79 year old was uninjured and able to get out of the truck himself. Bystanders helped him to the top of the ravine where he was treated by Cabell County EMS units and released. A very fortunate outcome, angels were near to this man.

