79-year-old pilot dies after plane crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A 79-year-old has been identified as the pilot who was killed in a plane crash Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the single-engine Beechcraft plane crashed as it was about to land at the airport, located off of U.S. 40, north of London.

The pilot, Donald Apple, 79, of Piqua, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner.

An investigation into the crash has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the airport is currently closed for inbound and outbound flights due to the crash.

No other information was released.

