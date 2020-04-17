87 of 88 Ohio counties report COVID-19 cases; Acton, DeWine caution Ohioans on asymptomatic carriers

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announced the state reported 693 new cases with in the last 24 hours. As of 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, Ohio has confirmed 9,107 cases and 418 deaths in the state.

Acton says 87 out of 88 counties now have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Vinton County in southeastern Ohio remains the only county without a confirmed case of the virus at this time.

Both Acton and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine encouraged people to continue practicing social distancing and following the stay-at-home order due to the increased risk of asymptomatic patients who have not been tested carrying the disease. Acton says wearing masks in public will help Ohioans continue to protect each other and prevent someone who could be carrying the disease but showing no symptoms from spreading the virus.

Dr. Acton says there are three tiers of testing, starting with those who are at the highest risk for the virus, including those with pre-existing conditions. She also says the state is working to get more testing available for nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state.

She also says while the state is hoping to move forward, the May 1 projection discussed in Thursday’s briefing does not mean the state will completely open and return to “normal” should opening still be a possibility by that time.

