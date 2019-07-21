9,000 staff members ready for World Scout Jamboree

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – 9,000 staff members are preparing for the arrival of scouts on Monday.

40,000 scouts from all across the globe will be arriving to Summit Bechtel Reserve to start taking part in all of the outdoor activities the campsite has to offer.

The land is over 10,000 acres and has dozens of stations that range from skateboarding to ziplining through the West Virginia mountains.

Staff members have been preparing for days to make sure everything is in place for the scouts. Something different about the staff is that they are actually paying to see the scouts have a good time, rather than getting paid to do so.

“I hope I will do my best for them to enjoy the Jamboree because this experience is for them.” Says Benny Sawna, a staff member from Italy.

Something else that makes this Jamboree different from the last one held in the United States in 1967 is the technology available on site. Staff members have made sure scouts have wifi available at all times.

“You’ll see a lot of emphasis on technology, culture, and traditions from around the world so that scouts can share their traditions”, says Assistant Chief Scout Executive Al Lambert, “They can share the things that they’re proud of and the things that make their countries and scout associations great”.

We’ll bring you more coverage from the Jamboree over the next 2 weeks.