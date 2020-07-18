99-year-old grandma beats COVID-19

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A spunky great-grandmother from Calhoun County and COVID-19 was no match for her!

Millie Cooper beat the virus last month after turning 99 years old in May.

“Words can hardly describe how relieved, thankful, and just flat out proud I am of my 99-year-old grandma Millie Cooper of Battle Creek, Michigan for kicking #COVID19 square in the butt! We received word today that she’s officially recovered. Unreal!“ Hamilton schools teacher Andy Losik tweeted.

Losik told News 8 his grandma has a “quiet kind of toughness”.

Family and loved ones were able to gather outside her nursing home in May to wish her a happy birthday.

“She had also been a foster grandparent for Battle Creek Public Schools well into her 90s. She grew up on a farm in BC, and then raised three daughters in Springfield. Before my grandpa passed away, they were avid travelers and enjoyed winters in Florida. Just a great, great lady,” Losik shared.

In addition to three daughters, the matriarch is blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.