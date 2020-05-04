Kentucky motorists to face work zones, construction in some areas

FLEMINGSBURG, KY – (WOWK) – Motorists should expect state highway work zones in the following Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 locations in northeast Kentucky the week of May 4, 2020:

BOYD COUNTY: The left lanes in both directions closed for cable barrier installation on I-64 mile markers 181-191 in Boyd County, Speed limit reduced due to various work zones. The construction will be during 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should expect delays.

FLEMING COUNTY: Route 32 in Fleming County will see lane closures and flagged traffic for roadway rehab and paving between Goddard and the Rowan County line at mile markers 18-28. The construction will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. There is a speed limit 45 mph motorists should adhere to.

GREENUP COUNTY: Route 2 at Tortoise St. and Lea Acres Road near MP 13.8 in Greenup County, is closed until May 8, 2020, just a half-mile east of the Little Sandy River bridge. If the weather is favorable, or the week after if not. Motorists should detour using Route 3307, Whetstone, or using Route 1 to Route 1459.

Kenwood Drive at Route 750 at U.S. 23 intersection in Russell closed for viaduct replacement project until further notice. All thru traffic detoured to Route 207 and Route 693, Diedrich Boulevard, or other routes.

LEWIS COUNTY: Route 1068, Laurel Creek, in Lewis County will have detours. The work zone just west of Deep Hole Branch around mile point 1.7 with the bridge replacement with adjacent creek crossing detour.