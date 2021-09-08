A break from the heat but not for long

(WOWK) — Rain moved slowly through the region Wednesday afternoon with wet roads and dreary conditions.

Staff photo in Charleston at Imperial Towers shortly after the rain

The largest amount of rainfall near the Ohio River Valley and the Tri-State area with as much as .80″ of rain sensed on the StormTracker13 VIPIR Real Time Radar in those areas. Far less rain fell in other regions in southern West Virginia and southeast Kentucky.

12 hour estimated rainfall 9:13 a.m. to 9:13 p.m. Wednesday

Once the rain left to the east, we had some beautiful skies thanks to lingering water vapor in the atmosphere scattering more of the red hues late in the evening with the low sun angle.

The rain will move into the West Virginia high mountains to the east and then move away after Thursday morning. Most of the WOWK-TV area will start Thursday on a mild note with some fog followed by rapid clearing then a few puffy clouds in the afternoon that could develop into a few very small, isolated showers. The vast majority of us will remain dry but a few cells could pop along I-79 in the afternoon.

Predictor output for 3:45 p.m. Thursday

Temperatures look pretty nice for the next few days in the 70s and low 80s before we take off back into very hot summer temperatures which start on Sunday.

Model output for Sunday afternoon high temperatures

College football games at set to be played at home for all of our area teams from WVU to Marshall and Ohio State, Kentucky and Ohio University. The weather looks dry and warm for all of the games through the day and evening. More on that to come but for now enjoy a little cool down before the heat hops back into the area starting Sunday.

Stay ahead of the weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can find it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.