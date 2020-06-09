Live Now
‘A call to justice’: West Virginia faith leaders speak out

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) —  West Virginia Council of Churches gathered on the steps of St. John’s Episcopal Church to discuss the issues of racial inequality in the United States.

The press conference took place Tuesday, June 9, 2020. 

Speakers addressed the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, the issue of racism and white supremacy from a faith perspective.

Ibtesam Sue Barazi, Vice President, West Virginia Islamic Association, spoke about the churches standing together against racial injustice.

We are all children of God and we need to commit to having the conversations surrounding racism issues in our country and start holding people accountable.

Ibtesam Sue Barazi, Vice President, West Virginia Islamic Association

Up the next was the Rev. Kay Albright, Pastor of Bridges of Grace United Church of Christ. She said West Virginians must come together and not remain silent about racial injustice.

One of the final speakers was Rev. Jeffrey S. Allen Executive Director of West Virginia Council of Churches. He said darkness cannot drive out darkness.

