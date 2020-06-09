‘A call to justice’: West Virginia faith leaders speak out

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Council of Churches gathered on the steps of St. John’s Episcopal Church to discuss the issues of racial inequality in the United States.
The press conference took place Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Speakers addressed the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, the issue of racism and white supremacy from a faith perspective.
Ibtesam Sue Barazi, Vice President, West Virginia Islamic Association, spoke about the churches standing together against racial injustice.
We are all children of God and we need to commit to having the conversations surrounding racism issues in our country and start holding people accountable.Ibtesam Sue Barazi, Vice President, West Virginia Islamic Association
Up the next was the Rev. Kay Albright, Pastor of Bridges of Grace United Church of Christ. She said West Virginians must come together and not remain silent about racial injustice.
One of the final speakers was Rev. Jeffrey S. Allen Executive Director of West Virginia Council of Churches. He said darkness cannot drive out darkness.
Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Outcry as some nursing homes try to grab stimulus checks
- More heat, severe weather possible Wednesday
- New York City to name a street in each borough ‘Black Lives Matter’
- Kanawha County Sheriff Department searching for missing Sissonville woman
- Logan Routt joins Best Virginia for TBT
- Your Local Election HQ: Results from West Virginia’s 2020 primary election
- Election Results: WV’s unusual 2020 Primary
- Here’s what is changing about the Cabell County Fair this year
- Mobile mammography program to stop in Mason County
- Number of West Virginians tested for COVID-19 rises; cumulative percent of positive results drops