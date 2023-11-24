CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thanksgiving dinner is over, and it’s time to move on to the leftovers. That means it’s also time to start looking for deals at area stores.

Black Friday shopping has been part of many family traditions for years. But smaller local shops are hoping people will save some money for Small Business Saturday as well.

“I haven’t had this many purses and shoes in one place in 23 years and the racks are packed,” said Tammy Krepshaw, Owner of the Consignment Company.

If you stop by the Consignment Company on Capitol Street in downtown Charleston, WV chances are you’ll see Krepshaw behind the counter. She’s kept her small downtown business going for 23 years now.

“Small businesses are the backbone to any town, any size, mostly small towns,” she said.

Krepshaw was around in 2010 when American Express dubbed the day after Black Friday as Small Business Saturday. Last year nationally the day generated an estimated $18 billion in revenue for small, independently-owned retailers and restaurants.

“You are going to get more people out because one, they have the day off work; two, their families are in town. And it just gets everybody in the mood for the holiday, and it is a good kickstart,” Krepshaw said.

Businesses in Charleston say the day is an important part of their overall budget every year, but that the buzz about the day isn’t what it used to be.

“I do think it makes a difference. It is an awareness. I feel like it has trended back a little bit since American Express first started it. We used to have shopping bags, balloons and promotional items. We don’t have that anymore, so we have to rely on ourselves and other businesses to share our posts, and our customers to share our posts and keep it out there that it is Small Business Saturday,” said Traci Higginbotham, owner of the Art Emporium.

She said something else that has changed is the number of people coming inside the brick-and-mortar store to browse, not just during the holidays but year-round.

“I saw something on Facebook that big box stores don’t even know you are shopping at their stores, but small businesses, it could change their life,” Krepshaw said. “If you don’t keep shopping at your small businesses and using your money in small towns, they can’t survive.”

Higginbotham said since the pandemic shopping habits have changed.

“We are constantly trying to promote through social media on Instagram and Facebook. I actually built an online store through Shopify. I try to put a lot of the items online. Even if people don’t buy online they can go online and browse what some of the artists are carrying. So, just trying to stay relevant,” Higginbotham said.

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, more than half of small business owners anticipate Small Business Saturday will make a significant contribution to their overall holiday sales this year.

“Friday and Saturday are big for us,” Higginbotham said. “The past several years it has probably been a third of my business for the holidays, just that weekend alone.”

Charleston’s monthly Art Walk is usually on Thursdays. But in November it is on Black Friday, which has helped downtown businesses bring in more holiday bucks.

“Black Friday tends to be more of a big box store thing but since we started having the Art Walk on Black Friday it has helped our foot traffic tremendously,” Higginbotham said.

Higginbotham, Krepshaw as well as small business owners across the country are hoping customers will stop by their stores to buy the pair of shoes, the ornament or the painting that is on their Christmas list.

“Several of my artists have agreed to put their original artwork on sale, this is only the second time in history we’ve done this,” Higginbotham said.