A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington back open

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington will reopen the A.D. Lewis Community center to the public on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
The Center will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
There will be a limited capacity inside the Center. While inside, visitors must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
The Centers staff plans to follow the Cabell-Huntington Health Department COVID-19 reopening guidelines.
For more information, please contact Ben Newhouse at 304-696-5540, Ext. 2101
