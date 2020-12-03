A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington back open

Credit: A. D. Lewis Community Center Facebook Page – A.D. Lewis Center provides a safe place for recreation and education to the Fairfield West Community.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington will reopen the A.D. Lewis Community center to the public on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

The Center will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There will be a limited capacity inside the Center. While inside, visitors must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Centers staff plans to follow the Cabell-Huntington Health Department COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

For more information, please contact Ben Newhouse at 304-696-5540, Ext. 2101

