PROCTORVILLE, OHIO – ‘Tis the season to find the perfect Christmas tree for your home!

For more than half a century, Tom Pinkerman has been hard at work on his family’s Christmas Tree Farm in Proctorville, Ohio. Pinkerman Tree Farm has been passed down from generation to generation.

You can watch 13 News Anchor Andie Bernhardt hit the farm to see what it takes to get trees ready for decorations and presents in the video player above!