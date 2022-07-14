(WOWK) — Many are enjoying a break from heavy rain and it looks like that will continue until at least early Saturday for some in the WOWK-TV viewing area. A new change to the StormTracker 13 forecast shows an early day chance of rain in the Mid Ohio Valley before things dry out. Scattered showers and storms can be seen during the early and late parts of Sunday as well with big gaps in between. See the slideshow below for a timeline.

Another feature we are closely watching is the incredible heat dome as it builds over the middle part of the U.S. and it expands to the east somewhat. By the middle of next week you can find some models with very impressive model output numbers for highs like the American GFS for Wednesday with a high close to 100 for our area.

Model output for highs next Wednesday

The current StormTracker 13 forecast doesn’t reflect the high being quite that warm but 90s is easily seen in these circumstances. We may move the numbers up in subsequent forecasts based on many factors.

Stay tuned to StormTracker 13 for updates on the forecast including the chances for rain on the weekend. Currently, watch out for rain especially early Saturday and late Sunday.

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.