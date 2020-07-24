A final farewell to a fallen firefighter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — They were from Charleston and at least a dozen other neighboring cities showed up to honor Jason Cuffee.

We saw first responders from Fairmont, Poca, St. Albans, Elizabeth and more all coming to show their support for their fallen brother.

The start of a final tribute to one of Charleston’s finest.

RIGHT NOW— We are at the funeral for Jason Linwood Cuffee.



Cuffee was a Charleston fire fighter, and a huge positive influence on the city and cities surrounding it.



His death comes as a shock to loved ones, coworkers, and anyone who knew him.@WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/liadRc5YOC — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) July 24, 2020

Hundreds attended today’s service for 27-year-old Jason Cuffee who died unexpectedly while on duty Monday.

“We became best friends in middle school…” Mason Ballard, Childhood friend of Jason Cuffee

Mason Ballard is one of Cuffee’s closest friends.

Here, a picture of the two in middle school and one more recently, at Ballard’s wedding just a few years ago.

Also spoke with Cuffee’s childhood friend, Mason Ballard.



The two met in 7th grade, and have been friends ever since.



Ballard says Cuffee was someone who would treat everyone the same- with dignity & respect. Whether you were rich or poor.@WOWK13News @maseballard — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) July 24, 2020

“He had a heart for helping people. As an EMT and a fireman, I mean that’s all he did. And he took it seriously. Whether it was a wealthy person calling for some help at the house or someone on the street — he treated both with honor and dignity.” Mason Ballard, Childhood friend of Jason Cuffee

Ballard also spoke at the service.

“We are suffering this morning. We grieve this morning. We hurt this morning.”

Among those attending were firefighters from all over the Mountain State and of course, all of Cuffee’s brothers and sisters here in Charleston.

“I actually hired him.” Lt. David Hodges, Charleston Fire Department

Lt. David Hodges worked with Cuffee for the five years he was ‘on call’.

He says its tradition for the firefighters to ‘debrief’ at the kitchen table. This week, those ‘debriefs’ were all about Cuffee.

“We’ve just been relying on those positive moments and that’s what Jason would’ve wanted us to do. And I’ve said that numerous times, we just need to be like Jason. Jason just loved everyone. And would find positivity through it.” Lt. David Hodges, Charleston Fire Department

After the service at the Civic Center, the procession began traveling underneath a huge American flag hanging beneath two ladders.

Traveling all the way to cross lanes to ‘Tyler Mountain Memory Garden’ where Cuffee was laid to rest.

Cuffee leaves behind two children, a baby girl who will be born this December and a fiance.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help out his family.

