A Kentucky teen has admitted to sexually assaulting four teenage girls after first pleading not guilty.
17-year-old Joseph Eubank changed his plea in a Covington courtroom Wednesday.
Eubank pleaded guilty to one count of rape and three counts of sexual abuse after accepting a plea deal.
Eubank now faces a maximum of 25-years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

