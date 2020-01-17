A Kentucky teen has admitted to sexually assaulting four teenage girls after first pleading not guilty.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Marilyn Del Valle climbed to her feet at the Nacion de Fe church in Kissimmee on Thursday, clapping and taking photos as Vice President Mike Pence took the stage.

Del Valle is a proud “Nuyorican” — born in New York to Puerto Rican parents — who lives in central Florida. She's part of the Republican Party's highly courted demographic this campaign season: evangelical Latinos.