AARP warns of the dangers of letting strangers into your home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating after someone reportedly attacked a 90-year-old man with a stun gun and took some of his belongings. The man told investigators the attacker asked to use his restroom prior to things turning violent. It was a scary incident that could have been even worse.

Rich Stonestreet, AARP West Virginia State President said it is a reminder for individuals to be careful and to not let just anyone in your home.

“If you are going to make a mistake, make a mistake on the side of being rude because it’s not being rude it is being safe,” Stonestreet said. “It is almost as if people in my age group feel they are being dishonest if we don’t answer the door when someone knocks on the door because we are in effect saying we are not there when we really are. So I think the bottom line is it is better to be rude than to be scammed or hurt physically.”

He said with the census coming soon people will be even more at risk of dishonest people posing as someone they aren’t.

“Probably we are going to have some folks out there saying they are from the Census Bureau, phonies,” he said. There are some ways to know if someone is a legitimate census worker. You can find out more about that on the U.S. Census’s website.

When in doubt always ask for credentials and be cautious when anyone you don’t know comes by your home without notice.

Stonestreet said if you have an older family member living alone it is a good idea to have a conversation about what to do if there is an unexpected visitor and consider installing security cameras as well if that is in the family budget.