AARP West Virginia hosts Tele-Town Hall on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – AARP West Virginia is hosting a free Tele-Town Halls with experts on the current coronavirus situation in West Virginia today at 1 p.m. The organization says it plans for this to be the first in a series.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, State Public Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp, WV DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch and Kanawha-Charleston Health Dept. Director Dr. Sherri Young are scheduled to participate in the discussion with AARP WV State Director Gaylene Miller moderating the hour-long discussion.

