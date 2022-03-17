LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents and animal rescues in Logan County are appalled as two dogs were found abandoned on the side of the road in less than 48 hours from one another.

Animal rescue officials tell 13 News Reporter Andie Bernhardt that The road along Harts Creek Mountain is “notorious” as a place where irresponsible pet owners abandon their pets alive or sometimes dead.

“That’s a trouble spot. People for some reason don’t want their animals and they drop them off,” says Chris Browning, an animal control officer with the Logan County Animal Shelter. “It’s a terrible situation. It’s an ongoing situation. It’s something that we would like to get under control.”

On Tuesday, March 15, two dog crates were found along Hart Creek Mountain. One had a small chihuahua inside and the other was empty with the animal missing.

“We see a lot of abandoned dogs and cats that are just thrown out,” Browning said.

Wednesday, the problem escalated as a dead dog was found abandoned in its crate on the other side of another road in the area.

“It’s senseless. I mean, it’s senseless,” Browning said. “It’s not humane whatsoever, and I wish people would do the right thing.”

After 10 years with the shelter, Browning says, unfortunately, the problem isn’t going away.

“That’s part of the culture around here. I hate to say that. It is what it is. I don’t know why,” Browning said.

Multiple organizations across the area who are fighting the issue say it’s completely unacceptable and inhumane, and that if people are unable to take care of their pets, all it takes is a phone call to their local pound or non-profits.

“There are options,” says Eva Kordusky, president at B.A.R.C. “People can do better than that. Animals don’t deserve treatment like that.”

The chihuahua puppy that was found along the road on Tuesday is safe, but officials are still worried that their was another pet in the empty crate that is now lost.