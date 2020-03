BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single vehicle 18 wheeler accident has shut down WV Route 85 near Bolt Mountain.

The complete closure is between Farley Branch and the WV 85 and WV 99 intersection, all within Boone County.

According to Boone County Chief Deputy Chad Barker, the driver of the vehicle is from North Carolina and was transported to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The estimated time to reopen the road is 9 a.m. this morning.