ACLU-WV hiring an Immigrants’ Rights Campaign Coordinator, following raids

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Last week ICE raids were carried out in West Virginia, now the ACLU-WV is looking to hire a full-time candidate who can help the immigrant community.

“This is something that’s going on frequently here in West Virginia,” said Billy Wolfe, Communications and Development Director for ACLU-WV.

According to ACLU-WV undocumented immigrants are 7.7 times more likely to be arrested by ICE in West Virginia than in the nation at large. That is why Wolfe from ACLU-WV says West Virginia needs someone committed to teaching the immigrant community about their rights. Over the weekend ACLU-WV held their first Facebook Fundraiser, all to raise money for a full-time Immigrants’ Rights Campaign Coordinator

“Someone who is organizing within our immigrant community, helping them understand that they do in fact have rights,” said Wolfe.

Over 400 people donated over 15,000 dollars in just a few days to make the position a reality but not everyone disagrees with the raids happening in West Virginia.

“ICE has been doing their job keeping us safe, keeping the illegals out,” said Phillip Skeens, a Milton resident.

The fundraiser has already hit it’s goal but it will be left up until the end of the month for anyone wanting to donate.