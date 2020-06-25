ACT on-campus testing available for PROMISE applicants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It has already been an unusual year for students who are graduating and heading off to college in the fall. But the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission says they are making one of the steps a little easier.

“This spring because of COVID-19 the ACT and SAT tests that were scheduled from March through June a lot of them were canceled and so students didn’t have a chance to qualify for the PROMISE scholarship.” Brian Weingart, Senior Director of Financial Aid at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

Usually the PROMISE Scholarship program would only accept national scores but because of COVID-19 they’ll be accepting scores from the tests at the individual schools.

“This ACT residual or ACT on-campus testing is something that has been around but they can only use those scores at that college,” Weingart explained. “We were able to get special accommodations through ACT where the school or colleges can share those scores with us so students can qualify for PROMISE using these on-campus tests.” Brian Weingart, Senior Director of Financial Aid at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

Deadlines will be more flexible as well.

“One of the things we did was extend the national testing deadline to the end of October so they can take the SAT in August, September, October to qualify. They can also take the ACT test in September and October.” Brian Weingart, Senior Director of Financial Aid at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

To find out more about testing opportunities and deadlines click here.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories