Active COVID-19 cases go up, but no WV counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Even as active COVID-19 cases continue to rise slightly in the Mountain State, West Virginia’s County Alert System map is showing no red counties this morning, Friday, March 26.

This morning, the state’s active cases are at 5,811, up from the 5,695 reported Thursday. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource also reports 499 new cases, over the past days, the state has been reporting numbers closer to 300 and 400 new cases. Today’s new cases bring West Virginia to 139,750 total COVID-19 cases.

WV COVID-19 data for March 26, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Hospitalizations are also up in the state with 231 West Virginians currently in the hospital with 81 patients in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

WV County Alert System map for March 26, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

We can’t let up. One robin doesn’t make spring,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his semi-daily press briefing this morning.

Despite these higher numbers, no counties are in red on the County Alert System map.

The counties currently in orange include Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hardy, Webster, Nicholas, Raleigh, Boone, Mingo and Wayne counties. Gold counties include Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Braxton and Wetzell counties.

Lincoln, Jackson, Wood, Doddridge, Harrison, Monongalia, Pendleton and Hampshire counties. The remaining 32 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

The WV DHHR also says four more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,628 deaths since the pandemic began. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old male from Logan County, a 94-year-old male from Cabell County, a 77-year-old male from Berkeley County, and a 79-year-old male from Monongalia County.

The state has received a total of 2,405,746 confirmatory COVID-19 tests with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.85% and a current cumulative rate of 5.27%. Health officials say 131,311 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

A total of 293,765 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 466,228 people have received at least their first dose. West Virginians can pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,445), Boone (1,723), Braxton (831), Brooke (2,051), Cabell (8,306), Calhoun (241), Clay (387), Doddridge (511), Fayette (2,929), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,161), Greenbrier (2,478), Hampshire (1,596), Hancock (2,622), Hardy (1,372), Harrison (5,089), Jackson (1,756), Jefferson (3,929), Kanawha (12,837), Lewis (1,089), Lincoln (1,347), Logan (2,922), Marion (3,883), Marshall (3,156), Mason (1,853), McDowell (1,406), Mercer (4,359), Mineral (2,626), Mingo (2,270), Monongalia (8,548), Monroe (1,009), Morgan (992), Nicholas (1,363), Ohio (3,792), Pendleton (651), Pleasants (818), Pocahontas (611), Preston (2,688), Putnam (4,476), Raleigh (5,316), Randolph (2,447), Ritchie (638), Roane (514), Summers (720), Taylor (1,142), Tucker (516), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,765), Wayne (2,723), Webster (436), Wetzel (1,148), Wirt (368), Wood (7,395), Wyoming (1,804).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

March 26

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Administration Building, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)



Information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, is available on the WV DHHR website.