Active shooter reported in the New Cumberland area; one confirmed with a gunshot wound

(UPDATE 10:00 PM) An update from Hancock County Homeland Security & Emergency Management

All residence are urged to shelter in place due to active law enforcement situation. Updates will be given as they become available

Posted by Hancock County Homeland Security & Emergency Management on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

(UPDATE 9:39 PM) East Liverpool City Hospital has confirmed one victim has arrived with a gunshot wound

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are surrounding a house in the New Cumberland area near Oak Glen High School after reports of an active shooter.

Deputies tell 7News there are multiple units on scene.

Deputies also say the alleged shooter had allegedly threatened to shoot the Dollar General.

The store is being used as a staging area for police.

